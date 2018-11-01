Gas pipeline hack causes local panic

Alpharetta firm anticipates service online by weekend

By RICK NOLTE

Staff Writer

Monday looked like a hurricane was on its way toward South Georgia, or if you’re at least 50-something, you were transported back to the 1970s.

Cars were lined up to get fuel at retailers around Waycross and surroundings areas.

The run to the pump came following news over the weekend of a cyberattack of the computer system that controls the Colonial Pipeline. The hack Friday for ransom by a criminal entity with Russian origin, shut down the flow of gasoline and other fuels from the company’s refineries in Texas through its network that stretches into the northeast.

According to Colonial, which is based in Alpharetta, the country’s largest pipeline delivers roughly 45 percent of the fuel consumed on the East Coast.

Clerks at local convenience stores said consumption moved from nomal levels early in the day to multi-car lines at all pump bays by early evening.

More than two dozen cars were waiting to get fuel at the Kroger on Memorial Drive around 7 p.m. About that same time, cars were backed up on Plant Avenue at the Walmart waiting to just get in line in the parking lot or on the street next to the fuel center.