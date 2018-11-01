WAYCROSS — Gary Richard Fort, 69, died Thursday morning, May 20, 2021, at Baptist Village Retirement Communities following an extended illness. Fort was born in Waycross, the son of the late George Hillery Fort and Verona Griffin Fort. He also was preceded in death by a brother, Hillery Vernon Fort, Sr. Fort was a 1971 graduate of Ware County High School and retired Correctional Officer with Ware State Prison. He was a member of Winona Park United Methodist Church. Survivors include his wife, Maryse Roberson Fort of Waycross; a son, Joey Fort (wife Mary Beth) of Waycross; five grandchildren, Kierson Fort, Khoen Fort, Mary Kailyn Fort, Koralyn Fort, and Kamdon Fort; three sisters, Janice Henderson and Donna Wilson of Waycross, and Charlene Ehrlich (husband Mike) of Big Canoe, Ga.; brother-in-law, John Roberson of Dallas, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A graveside service was held Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Kettle Creek Cemetery with Rev. Doug Tolson officiating. Sympathy can be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.