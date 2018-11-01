WAYCROSS — Gary Maloy Coleman, 73, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Hospice Satilla after a valiant battle with cancer. He was married to June McGoogan Coleman, a native of Quitman, Georgia, for 50 years. Gary was born and grew up in Waycross, graduated from Waycross High School in 1964 and was a graduate of Valdosta State University. An only child, he was preceded in death by his parents, Leighton Eugene Coleman and Ester Mae Thomas Coleman. After graduation from VSU and serving in the Army Reserves, Gary moved to Atlanta in 1970 and began his career with Southern Bell. During his time at Southern Bell and Bell South, he served in various management positions in their marketing and sales organizations. In his last position, his organization was responsible for State Government, Local Government and 911 services for the State of Georgia and played a key role in the Atlanta Olympic Games in 1996. At age 50, Gary retired from BellSouth in late 1996 after a wonderful 26-year career. He continued his career in telecommunications, and was employed by Intermedia Communications, MCI WorldCom, and MCI as it emerged from bankruptcy, and Verizon Business, after it bought MCI. During these transitions, and as these companies moved through the different mergers and acquisitions, Gary served in various management positions and job titles until 2004. He continued to act in an advisory capacity as a consultant to Verizon Business Government National Sales Division until 2010. Gary became a life member of the National Association of State Telecommunications Directors at their annual conference in 2003. He and his wife, June, moved to Waycross in 2005. After their move, Gary served in various local Waycross organizations. He was active in Mainstreet Waycross and served on the board at Hospice Satilla, and the Okefenokee Heritage Center. Gary and June divided their time between their home in Waycross and in St. Simons Island until his death. Survivors include his wife, June McGoogan Coleman, of Waycross; a sister-in-law, Jerry McGoogan Powers (Charlie), of Valdosta; a niece, June Chamberlin (Steve) and their children, Samantha and David; a nephew, Morris Powers (Julie) and their children Eleanor, Kristen and Rachel; many cousins who reside in Georgia, Florida, Louisiana and Texas; and a special friend, Nancy Rowell. There will be a graveside memorial service in Waycross and a celebration memorial in St. Simons Island, Georgia. Both will be scheduled at a later date. The dates will be posted on the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Facebook page. Memorials may be sent to Hospice Satilla, Valdosta State University, 1500 N. Patterson Street, Valdosta, Georgia, 31698, Scottish Rights Hospital for Children, Shriners’ Hospital for Children, or The Southeast Cancer Unit, 670 Main Street, Blackshear, Georgia, 31516. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com. Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.