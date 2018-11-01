Gail Dale Wiley

WAYCROSS — Barbara Gail Day Wiley, 65, of Waycross died Saturday evening, May 23, 2020, at her residence after an extended illness. She was born in Waycross to the late Luther Billy and Carolyn Purvis Day. Mrs. Wiley lived in Waycross most of her life where she worked many years at CSX Railroad and also The Jones Company. She was of the Baptist faith. Mrs. Wiley loved crocheting. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Wiley was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Eugene “Bo” Wiley, three brothers, Jimmy Day Sr., Willie Eric Day, and Luther Darrell Day. Survivors include two children, Dale Wiley (Belinda) of Blackshear, and Kristie Quick (husband, Aaron) of Blackshear; five grandchildren, Dale Wiley Jr. of Waycross, Madison Quick and Mackenzie Quick, both of Blackshear, Karla Wiley and Kayla Wiley, both of Nashville, Georgia; two step-children, Pam Brown (Kevin) of Fitzgerald, and Hal Wiley (wife, Jennifer), of Fitzgerald; four step-grandchildren, Drew and Emmy Wiley, and Jordan and Jaylin Brown; one brother, David Day Sr. of Waycross; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, at Ben James Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com. Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.