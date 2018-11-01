MILLWOOD — Grandville Cullen “G.C.” Simmons, 82, of Millwood, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020, at his home following a brief illness. A native of Axson, Georgia, Mr. Simmons was born, September 10, 1937, son of Grandville and Shellie White Simmons. He was a retiree of CSX after 32 years’ service as Supervisor over the car department. Mr. Simmons was a U.S. Army Veteran and member of Zion Hill Baptist Church. He enjoyed working as a mechanic, going to the races, farming, and quail hunting. Along with his parents, Mr. Simmons was preceded in death by four brothers, Norman, Junior, Wylee David, and Roy Simmons. Survivors include his wife, Elaine Dawson Simmons, of Millwood; two sons, Johnny Simmons, and wife, Amy, of Millwood, and Micky Simmons, and wife, Angie, of Millwood; daughter, Tonya Peavey, and husband, Michael, of Millwood; four sisters, Hazel Bennett and husband, Melvin, of Waycross, Betty Gurley, and husband, Curtis, of Millwood, Dollie McDowell and husband, Carlton, of Millwood, Ruby Boyd, of Waycross; sister-in-law, Carolyn Dawson, of Axson; seven grandchildren, Jon Steven Simmons and wife, Heather, Jordan Blake Simmons, Jadelyn Elaine Simmons, Hanna Gracie Simmons, Mylee Anna Simmons, Michael Dawson Peavey, and Cullee Brooke Peavey; great-grandchildren, Jake Cullen Simmons and Noah Alexander Simmons. A graveside funeral was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 25, at the Axson Cemetery in Axson, with the Rev. Keith Lloyd officiating. Serving as active pallbearers were Kevin Davis, Jordan Blake Simmons, Jon Steven Simmons, David Bennett, Dennis McDowell, Glenn McDowell, and Ricky McDowell. Relihan Funeral Home in Pearson was in charge of the arrangements.