Frye signs with Truett-McConnell wrestling

Ethan Frye continues Ware County High School’s on-going list of seniors signing national letters-of-intent to play collegiately. The senior wrestler recently inked with Truett-McConnell in Cleveland, Ga., in front of family and coaches. The NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) school participates in the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) and finished third at the February 2020 conference tournament held at West Virginia Tech. Frye finished up his senior season with a 70-6 record and helped lead the Gators to the Area Region championship as well as a 6th-place finish at the GHSA State Traditional Championships in Macon. Frye was credited with 20 team points while finishing third.