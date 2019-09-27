Friday September 27, 2019

Magnolia House Center Is Open!
By MYRA THRIFT, Staff Writer A 10-year dream for a free-standing teen center connected to the Magnolia House Shelter for Abused persons became reality Thursday afternoon as the open house and ribbon cutting at the center drew many supporters to offer congratulations to Michelle Girtman and her faithful crew of volunteers.
Above are the Newspaper Headlines for the chosen date
For the Full Paper online you will need a subscription then our paper will display below. Scroll down the page to see if you're logged in
IF YOU ARE LOGGED IN IT WILL SAY SO
Our PAST 2 WEEKS paper for paid subscriptions
Are you looking for a NEW SUBSCRIPTION
It's real simple now, you can even subscribe online, just follow the link below
Get your business SEEN both in the paper and online
Have you considered advertising here, you should we have over 9,000 subscribers and nearly 6,000 followers on FACEBOOK.