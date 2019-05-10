Friday May 10, 2019

Smith Lone Superintendent Finalist
Staff Report While the “tees” still need crossing, the “ayes” have been dotted, and Bert Smith, the principal at Ware County High School since 2014, is poised to become the new superintendent of the Ware County School System.
