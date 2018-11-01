Freida Bryson Ayccock

WAYCROSS — Freida Bryson Aycock, 82, of Waycross, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, after an extended illness. The daughter of the late Sut L. Bryson, and Daisy Price Bryson, she was born in Soperton, Georgia, but relocated with her family to Brantley County. As a child, she was a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church and a graduate of Hoboken High School, Class of 1955. She remained in Brantley County and Waycross throughout her life. She was preceded in death by her brother, Gary Bryson. Freida and her husband, Donald, owned and operated Aycock Electric Motor Company in Waycross, where they served their customers and the community for 35 years until retiring. Before retiring she had also been employed as a sales associate for J.C. Penney and Belk’s, and a nurse’s aid at Baptist Village. Nearly 30 years ago, she and her husband, Pastor Donald Aycock, followed the will of the Lord and founded Carswell Avenue Christian Church. As a member of the church, she was a dedicated Sunday school teacher and active throughout the church. She will always be remembered for being a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who patiently devoted her time and love to those who were around her. Her smile and laugh will certainly be missed by those who loved her. Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Pastor Donald L. Aycock, of Waycross; three daughters, Cindy Stringer (husband, Randy), of Waycross, Sheila Aldridge (husband, the Rev. Mike), of Blackshear, and Teresa O’Neal (husband, Don), of Kingsland; six grandchildren, Jeremy Stringer (wife, Holly), Jessica Wilson (husband, Chad), Eric Aldridge (wife, Kisha), Justin Aldridge, Brittany Mason (husband, Ryan), and Marianne Burns (husband, Ellis); 11 greatgrandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A funeral was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 19, at Music Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Donald Aycock, Marcus Collier, and John Brown officiating. Burial was in the Greenlawn Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jeremy Stringer, Chad Wilson, Randy Stringer, Matt Thrift, Greg Stringer, and Marcus Collier. The funeral can be viewed at www.musicfuneralhome.com on Mrs. Aycock’s page. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.