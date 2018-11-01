WAYCROSS — Freddie Preston Sr., 74, of Waycross, died Tuesday afternoon, September 29, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health after a brief illness. He was born in Waycross to the late Eddie Preston and Marie Swint Preston. He made Waycross his home for all of his life. He was retired from the Ware County Road Department where he worked for more than 20 years. He was a member of the True House of Deliverance. An avid griller, Mr. Preston loved to barbeque for family reunions and any other types of gatherings. Family and friends loved his cooking. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Frankie Bennett Preston, and three brothers, Elijah Graham Preston, Marion Preston, and Eddie Preston. Mr. Preston is survived by his son, Freddie Preston Jr., and his wife, Amanda, of Waycross; two grandsons, Darrien Denson and Landon Elijah Preston, of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.

