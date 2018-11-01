LAGRANGE, Ga. — Frank Kirkland Freeman, 67, of Waycross and LaGrange, Georgia, passed away Tuesday afternoon, June 9, 2020, at LaGrange Health and Rehab in LaGrange, Georgia. He was born in Waycross to the late Leon Howard Freeman and Helen Bargeron Freeman. “Kirk”, as he was known by all who knew him, attended Brewton- Parker College, Waycross- Ware Tech, and was a certified laboratory technician. Kirk was working in a small hospital in a small South Georgia town at the time he got sick in 1986 and spent the remainder of his life in long term care touching the lives of all he met. If you ever visited him he made you feel blessed for having seen him. He was known for his sense of humor and ability to make others smile and laugh. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Leon Howard Freeman Jr. Survivors include two sisters, Linda Freeman Nessmith and her husband, Gordon, of Blackshear, and Marsha Freeman Holliday, of LaGrange, Georgia; numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A graveside service was held Thursday, June 11, at Oakland Cemetery with the Rev. Kit Brinson officiating. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com. Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.