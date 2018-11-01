Francis C. Rudisail

WAYCROSS — Francis Carswell Rudisail, 93, of Waycross died Friday morning, June 26, 2020, at Baptist Village Retirement Communities. She was born in Waycross to the late Matthew J. and Esther Bailey Carswell. Mrs. Rudisai l was educated in the public schools until her senior year when she transferred with her family to High Springs, Florida, where she graduated in 1944. That summer, she worked with FBI fingerprint division, in Washington, D.C., thereafter enrolling in Jones College in Jacksonville, Florida, where she graduated and worked with the Atlantic Coast Line Railroad. Mrs. Rudisail went to Wilmington, North Carolina, with her family on being transferred there and went back to work with Atlantic Coast Line Railroad. In Wilmington, she began her vocal training and sang at First Baptist Church and with various music organizations for some years. She met and married her husband in Wilmington and their three sons were born. Upon moving the railroad’s general office, the family transferred to Jacksonville, Florida, where they welcomed the fourth son. On the death of her husband in 1963, she returned to Waycross with her four sons. In Waycross, Mrs. Rudisail returned to work with Atlantic Coast Line Railroad and sang in the choir at Central Baptist Church for more than 30 years. Her soprano voice was heard in several local churches in some of their special music programs. She served two terms as President of Waycross Civic Music Association where she gave several recitals arranged and accompanied by the late Edmund Pedrick. Some years after retirement from the railroad, she moved to the independent living section at Baptist Village Retirement Communities. She has played for the two weekly chapel programs for many years, and whenever and wherever a pianist was needed. It never ceased to amaze her how the Lord let her play by ear the old hymns she learned 80-plus years ago. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Richter Rudisail; one son, Michael Bernard Rudisail; one grandson, Michael Brenton “Brent” Rudisail; and one brother, Jack Carswell. Survivors include three sons, Matthew Rudisail of Blackshear, Richter Rudisail and his wife Denise of Blackshear, Patrick Rudisail and his wife Ruth of Lake Winola, Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren, Kimberly Mast of Suffolk, Virginia, Jessica Early of Richmond, Virginia, Devin Rudisail of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Lauren Rudisail of Valdosta, Georgia, Laura Rudisail of Crawfordville, Florida, Shaun Rudisail of Orange Park, Florida, Dylan Rudisail of Lake Winola, PA, and Jadee McCloskey of Waycross; and six great-grandchildren. A private family graveside service was held Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, www.stjude.org/give/memorials-and-dedications.html Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com. Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.