NAVARRE, Fla. — Frances McCullar, 79, of Navarre, Florida, formerly of Waycross, passed away, Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital in Pensacola, Florida. She was born in Blackshear, Georgia, to the late Gordon F. Colley and Ora Lee Colley. Mrs. McCullar resided in Brunswick, Georgia, for 40 years before retiring and moving back to Waycross in 2005. In 2013, she moved to Navarre to be with her granddaughter and family. Mrs. McCullar worked for 30 years as a Finance Manager for American General Finance. While living in Waycross, she attended Bible Heritage Church. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Robert E. McCullar Sr., her son, Robert E. McCullar Jr., and one brother, Lewis Colley. Mrs. McCullar is survived by two grandchildren, granddaughter, Christie McCullar Thomas and her husband Dale, of Navarre, grandson, Robert E. McCullar III, of Middleburg, Florida; five great-grandchildren, Aaron Thomas and Avery Thomas, of Navarre, Eric McCullar and his wife Tori, of Middleburg, Kelly McCullar and Breanna McCullar, of Middleburg; one great-great-granddaughter, Braelynn McCullar, of Middleburg; two sisters, Myrtice Young, of Magnolia, Texas, and Shirley Stalvey, of Callahan, Florida; sister-in-law, Linda Harrison, of Waycross; several nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 17, in Oakland Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.