Four Vehicles Involved In Three Collisions; One Woman Injured

WAYNEVILLE — Four vehicles were involved in three separate collisions in quick succession on Post Road Saturday sending a Brunswick woman to the hospital, said the Georgia State Patrol.

Anastasia Knight, 52, was taken by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Regional Hospital in Brunswick for treatment of injuries, said Rhonda Swinea, GSP Waycross post secretary.

The first collision — a near head-on — occurred as Daniel McNeal Watkins, 41, driving a Toyota Corolla, was southbound on Post Road. A 2004 Kia Rio, driven by Eldie Allen, 75, of Hortense, northbound on Post Road crossed the center line, striking the Watkins vehicle along the left front fender, said Swinea.

Minutes later, Allen’s Rio, which was on the shoulder of Post Road with its front end sticking out partially in the southbound lane, was hit by Knight, who was driving a 2015 Toyota 4-Runner southbound, said Swinea. She said Knight made attempts to avoid the Allen vehicle, but her 4-Runner struck the front end and spun for 35 feet across Post Road, spinning clockwise.

Allen’s vehicle then overturned onto the shoulder of the road for 24 feet, said Swinea.

That’s when a 1991 GMC C-1500 pickup truck driven by Steven Brand Harrison, 35, of Hortense, approached northbound on Post Road and it struck the Allen vehicle, said Swinea.

Trooper Chris Williams investigated the accidents that were first reported at 8:39 p.m.