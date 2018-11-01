Football to kick Sept. 4; other fall sports starting in Aug.

By RICK HEAD

Ware County’s athletic programs were business, as usual, Monday morning as they continued the last week of summer conditioning. The workouts, though, were ahead of called meeting after lunch with GHSA executive director Robin Hines and Board of Trustees members. The meeting was to discuss the possibility of fall sports.

By a 12-0 vote, trustees agreed to postpone football season until September but cancel no games.

The board’s decision means the football regular season will begin the week of September 4 instead of August 21, and state finals could be played December 24-26 instead of December 10-12, although the championship dates haven’t been officially reset.