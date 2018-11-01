MILLWOOD — Folks Junior Bennett, 90 of Millwood, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Baptist Village in Waycross. Born to Lennie Maud Stephens and Folks Elsie Bennett on February 22, 1931, in Axson, Bennett was the oldest of 10 children, five brothers, and four sisters. He was raised in Millwood and loved living in the country. Bennett is survived by two daughters, Gloria Jean (Eric) Boswell and Delores Verona (Angelo) Petite; eight grandchildren and six greatgrandchildren; two brothers, Dane Jason (Marlene) Bennett and Virgil Eric (Linda) Bennett; and two sisters, Marietta (Huey) Arnold and LaVerne Wade; a sister-in-law, Pearley Bennett; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. From 1950-1952, he served as a missionary in the Western States Mission. Bennett loved teaching the gospel and was firm in his testimony of Jesus Christ. He loved his country and served in the United States Army from 1953-1956 and received the Korean Service Medal for service during the Korean War. Bennett was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Frances Crosby Bennett, and his son, Folks Jared Bennett. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Earl Eugene Bennett, Jennie Maud Hood, Gwin Michael Bennett, Guylan Stephen Bennett, and Theresa Faye Hayes; and brothers-in-law Hyrum Hood and Kenneth Hayes. The funeral was held Friday, July 2, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Pearson with Bishop Clee Sirmans officiating. Speakers included Brother Stevie Sirmans, Bishop Kim Hood, and Brother Tyler Merrell. Special musical selections included, “The Lord is my Light”, “Come, Ye Children of the Lord” and “Families are Forever” rendered by the congregation with Sister Tonya Cecil at the piano. Soft music for the Prelude and Postlude was provided by Tonya Cecil, the pianist. Interment followed in Little Utah Cemetery in Axson, with the dedication of the grave given by Brother Eric Boswell. Serving as active pallbearers were Eric Bennett, Phillip Fulford, Scott Fulford, Tyler Merrell, Angelo Petite and Bryce Petite. The family expresses appreciation for the compassionate care he received from Baptist Village, Hospice Satilla, and Georgia Living Senior Care. Relihan Funeral Home in Pearson was in charge of the arrangements.