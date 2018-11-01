JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Floyd Alvin Cantrell, 71, of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away Monday evening, December 7, 2020, at Memorial Hospital Jacksonville following an extended illness. Born November 2, 1949, in Jesup, Georgia, Cantrell was a son of the late Floyd Hugh and Grace Knight Cantrell. He grew up in Patterson and graduated from Patterson High School in 1968. Cantrell attended Jones College and then moved to Jacksonville where he worked and retired as a self-employed draftsman/CAD designer. He was a member of Laura Chapel Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Cantrell was preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia Davis Cantrell. Survivors include his son, Tony Cantrell (wife, Rachel) of Statesboro; four grandchildren, Lily Cantrell, Michelle Cantrell, Alana Turner and Zachery Sloop, all of Statesboro; his brother, Jimmy Cantrell (wife, Shirley) of Patterson; two brothers-in-law, Danny Davis (wife, Mary Ann) and Clifford Davis Jr., both of Birmingham, Alabama; three nieces, Faith Hall of Patterson, Angie Hancock (husband, Jeff) of Dacula, Georgia, and Maegan Lyons (husband, Aaron),of Kimberly, Alabama; and several other relatives. A graveside service took place at 2 p.m., Thursday, December 10, at Laura Chapel Cemetery with the Rev. Tim Rowell officiating. The family received friends immediately following the service. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com. Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.