WAYCROSS — Florris D. Strickland, 97, died Monday, January 18, 2021, at Baptist Village Retirement Communities following a long illness. Mrs. Strickland was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Matthew Strickland; her parents, Allen Edward Drigger Sr. and Annie Laura Boyles Driggers; two grandchildren, Lynn and Michael Padgett; two brothers, Robert Huey Driggers and Allen Edward Driggers, Jr. She loved gardening and her family. Survivors include two daughters, Barbara Jean Tompkins of Jacksonville, Florida, and Louise Padgett (Jerry) of St. Marys, Georgia; a son, James Allen Strickland (DiAnne) of Jacksonville, Florida; four grandchildren, Stewart Tompkins, Matt Strickland, James Strickland and Tammy Jones (Greg); six great-grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Ruth Harper (Bill) of Waycross, and Doris Thompson of Jacksonville, Florida; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held Thursday, January 21, at Greenlawn Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.