MOULTRIE, Ga. — Florabel Heath Crews, 89, died Monday morning, October 12, 2020, at Legacy Village Assisted Living of Moultrie following an extended illness. She was a native of Long Pond, Georgia, in Montgomery County. She had lived most of her life in Ware County and was a former resident of Baxley. She was preceded in death by her first husband, James Lester Heath, her second husband, James Stanley Crews, and her parents, M.T. McAllister and May Carpenter McAllister. She earned an Associate Degree from Brewton Parker College and was voted Miss Brewton Parker College in 1951. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and the John Wesley Sunday School Class. She was a former pianist and Sunday School Class at Brooks United Methodist Church and taught Sunday School. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Survivors include a son, Jimmy Heath (wife, Marie), of Moultrie; a daughter, Rachel Latham, of Brunswick; three grandchildren, Jade Davis (husband, Bubba), of Valdosta, Sam Heath (wife, Ashlin), and Shane Latham (wife, Brooke), both of Atlanta; seven great-grandchildren, Karlee Heath, Kenzie Heath, Heath Davis, Hayden Davis, Harper Davis, Jase Latham, and Ada Latham; stepchildren, Debbie Sheppard (husband, Steve), of Brunswick, Jimmy Crews (wife, Kathy), of Atlanta, and Mike Crews (wife, Jeanne), of Statesboro; stepgrandchildren, Josh Crews, Katlyn Crews, and Jamie Crews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to be sent to Long Pond Community Trust, 3503 Highway 221, South, Mt.Vernon, Georgia 30445. A funeral was held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mike Myers and the Rev. David White officiating. Pallbearers were Crickett Mobley, Jimbo Brogdon, Dr. Matt Smith, Chris Carpenter, Bubba Davis, and Mark Manning. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.