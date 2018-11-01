Five Injured In Two Collisions Saturday

Five people were injured Saturday in separate traffic accidents investigated by the City of Waycross Police Department, said a WPD spokesman.

A rear-end collision at 4:57 p.m. at Coral Road at Seminole Trail caused injury to three people, said Capt. Benji Hersey.

A 2004 PT Cruiser driven by Jennifer Crews, 34, of Waycross, ran into the back of a 2006 Kia Sportage driven by Diana Jenks, Blackshear, 64, that was stopped at the stop sign on Coral Road, injuring Jenks and two of her passengers, Hersey said.

He said Jenks, Ryan Gardner, 21, and Amy Turner, 44, were transported by Ware EMS to Memorial Satilla Health.

Crews got a “following to closely” citation, Hersey said. He said Officer Stephanie Hunt investigated.

In another collision Saturday a 2010 Mini Cooper collided with a 2016 Rav 4 at 7:27 p.m. as both were northbound on Memorial Drive and turning left onto the South Georgia Parkway, Hersey said, and two people in the Rav 4 were hurt, though they were not transported for treatment.

Hersey said Alice Taylor, 66, of Waycross, was driving the Mini Cooper and as she turned left she swung wide, causing a collision with the Rav 4 operated by Sheila Baldwin, 56, Waycross, who was also turning left in the other (side-by-side) left turn lane.

Baldwin and passenger Barbara Hawkins, 56, Waycross, complained of head and neck pain but were not taken for treatment by EMS, Hersey said.

Officer Casey Caswell investigated the collision.