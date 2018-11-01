Five Hurt In Two-Vehicle Crash

Five people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of the U.S. Bypass at the South Georgia Parkway Saturday, said the Georgia State Patrol.

Bradley Scott Lewis, 20, of Fernandina, Fla., Brittany Nichole Kearce, 27, Jordan Samuel Stephens, 23, of Brunswick, Brianna Nichole Lewis, 22, of Yulee, Fla., and Dusty Brandon Kearce, 31, were all taken by Ware County ambulance to Memorial Satilla Health for treatment following the 6:28 p.m. accident, said Rhonda Swinea, GSP Waycross post secretary.

Driving a 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck, Bradley Scott Lewis was southbound on the U.S. 1 Bypass, approaching the intersection with the South Georgia Parkway.

Swinea said Lewis failed to stop at the stop sign, entered the intersection to turn left on the South Georgia Parkway and entered the path of a Ford F-150 truck driven by Brittany Kearce.

The Kearce truck hit the left front of the Lewis truck, causing Lewis’s truck to rotate clockwise for 59 feet and come to rest across both westbound lanes. Swinea said the Kearce truck continued for 171 feet into the grassy median and came to rest partially in the westbound lanes of the South Georgia Parkway.

Trooper Chris Williams investigated the accident.