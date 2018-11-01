Fire Ravages A Residence In Waresboro

WARESBORO — A single family house at 2012 North Clough Bay Road was heavily damaged Monday by fire, the origin of which has not been established, said a Ware County Fire spokesman.

Firefighters were dispatched to the home at 8:40 p.m. and arrived at 8:48 p.m. with four pieces of equipment, said Capt. Joe McPhaul.

“There was damage to a bedroom and the attic,” said McPhaul. “Nobody was injured.”

He said one man resides in the rental house but that he will have to find another home as the house is now uninhabitable.

“We had the power company to pull the power meter,” said McPhaul. “The cause of the fire is under investigation.”

The owner of the rental property resides in Jacksonville, McPhaul said.

McPhaul, the ranking officer in charge, said other responders were Ware County EMTs and deputies with the Ware County Sheriff’s Department.