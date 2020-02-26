February 26, 2020

Emory Pierce Norman

FOLKSTON — Emory Pierce Norman, infant son of Hunter Levi Norman and Tiffany Amanda Norman, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020. Along with his parents, he is survived by two big brothers, Levi and Remington Norman; grandparents, Robby and Margie Sadler and Paula and Gary Norman; great-grandparents, Michael and Deborah Howell and Hershel and Deann Stacy; and aunts and uncles, Lauren Moody, Justin and Jennifer Sadler, Kyle Sadler, Hank Norman, Michael and Mandy Howell and Kayley and Matthew Johnson. A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Sunday, February 23, in Greenlawn Cemetery, 5000 Brunswick Highway, Waycross, Georgia. Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com Arrangements were under the direction of Shepard- Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston.

Winifred Griffis Pierce

WAYCROSS — Winifred Griffis Pierce, 92, died Friday, February 21, 2020, at Baptist Village Retirement Communities following an extended illness. She was born September 5, 1927, in Waycross, Georgia, to the late Oscar S. Griffis and Mary Magdalene “Maggie” Crosby Griffis. Pierce was a lifelong resident of Waycross and a member of First United Methodist Church. She graduated from Waycross High School in 1944 and attended Georgia State College for Women. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 ½ years, James Elmer Pierce, one sister, Genevieve G. Embury, and one brother, Sherod Griffis. Pierce was a loving homemaker and mother to three children. She is survived by two daughters, Patty Pierce Steverson (Greg) and Peggy D. Pierce, of Waycross; one son, Paul J. Pierce (Sharon), of Asheville, North Carolina; five grandchildren, Kelli Marie Steverson Ragle (Todd), Katie Steverson Sapp (Brandon), Josie Cope, James Pierce (Lauren) and Jackie Pierce; three great-grandchildren, Sydney, Garrett, and Natalie Ragle; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimers Association of Georgia, 2402 N. Tift Avenue, Suite 102, Tifton, Georgia, 31794 or at www.alz.org A funeral was held at 3 p.m. Sunday, February 23, at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Mike Brown officiating. Burial was in Oakland Cemetery. Pallbearers were Vann Deal, Donald Deal, Ronnie Hickox, Todd Ragle, Brandon Sapp, and Randy Wilkinson. Sympathy can be expressed by signing the online registry at www.muscfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Gurelda Pittman Henderson

WAYCROSS — Gurelda Pittman Henderson, 92, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Hospice House Satilla following an extended illness. She was born February 6, 1928, in Ware County, daughter of the late I.V. Pittman and Rena Capps Pittman. She was a member of V i c t o r y Methodist Church for 70 years and also a member of the Women’s Missionary Society. Henderson was a proud great-granddaughter of Obediah Barber. She loved the Lord, her family, and the community dearly. In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by seven siblings, Leo Pittman, Razzie Pittman, Robert Pittman, Otto Pittman, J.B. Pittman, Bertie Hendrix, and Ella Browning; a special niece, Geraldine Strickland; and a special nephew, George Hendrix. She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Huey Henderson, of Manor; six children, Thomas Miller Henderson (Jeanie), of Bristol, Cecelia Gloss (late Pastor Mickey), of Manor, Diane Booth (Shelley), of Waycross, Janice Smith (Jay), of Homerville, Samuel Huey Henderson (Julie), of Manor, and Gurelda Denise Henderson, of Manor; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous special nieces and nephews. A funeral was held at 3 p.m. Monday, February 24, at Victory Methodist Church in Manor. Burial followed in Victory Cemetery. The family received friends at the church on Monday at 2 p.m. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Naomi Mitchell Character

WAYCROSS — Life’s race well run, life’s race well done, life’s victory won and now cometh rest for the soul of Mrs. Naomi Mitchell Character, daughter of the late Willie Mitchell and Matilda Ware Mitchell. She was born in Seney, Georgia May 12, 1922. Character moved to Rome, Georgia, during the early years of her life. She was a d e v o t e d wife to the love of her life, her husband, Sylvester Character, who preceded her in death February 15, 1948. She retired from the Floyd County school system after 20 years of service. Character was a member of Greater Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Rome. She served faithfully as a member of the mass and senior choirs, Sunday school teacher, Women in Action, Missionary Ministry and member of the Rome and Floyd County Chapter of the NAACP. Character also received numerous awards and certificates for the leadership of Girl Scouts in Rome. Around 2001, she moved to Waycross, Georgia. Character became a member of Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. She was very active with the faithful worker’s missionary ministry and Bible study group until her health began to fail. Character enjoyed the sound of music, especially singing and playing the piano. She leaves to cherish her memory a loving son, Willie Rogers Character, daughter-in-law, Dorothy Inman Character; grandchildren, Jason Character (Jameka), Jordan Character, James Character, Justin Character; great-grandchildren Jada, Maya, Laila, Aria, Noah and Bradlei; sister-in-law, Viola Jackson; brother-in-law, John Character; a special cousin, June Rambo; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, February 27, at Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1110 Pittman Street. Burial will take place in Oakland Cemetery. A repast will follow the interment at Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. Pallbearers will be Jason Character, Jordan Character, James Character, Justin Character. Arrangements are with Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.