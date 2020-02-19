February 19, 2020

Henry James Leggett

DUBLIN, Ga. — Henry James Leggett, 71, died Sunday, February 2, 2020, in Dublin, Georgia. He was born and raised in Waycross and graduated from Center High School. He is survived by a brother, Alphonzo James, of Waycross. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 22, at Power House of Faith, 1608 R.L. McGee. Memorialization is by cremation.

Dan Jones

WAYCROSS — Dan Jones, 82, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at his residence following an extended illness. He was native of Athens, Georgia, and was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie D. Jones Sr. and Sally Mayo Harmon Jones, a brother, Kenny Jones, of Savannah, a sister, Helen Pardee (husband, Raymond), of Atlanta, sister- in law and brothers-inlaw, Richard Moore, of Atlanta, Ted Starling, of Brooklet, and Harold Starling (wife, Shirley) of Sylvania. Jones loved spending time with family, doing yard work, traveling, especially to Disney World, and he loved to walk. He was a retired outside wholesale salesman with Tucker Door, Inc. in Albany. He was a member of First Baptist Church. He served in the Air National Guard and was a member of ROTC at Savannah High School. Survivors include his wife, Glenda Starling Jones, of Waycross; his children, Shearree Wilkinson (Lew), of Lakeland, Florida, Trey Jones, of Waycross, and Sabrina Wilson (David), of Dublin, Georgia; five grandchildren, TJ Jones, of Waycross, Graham Richards (Rachel), of Rochester, New York, Davis Barlow (Sarah), of Cumming, Georgia, Shelby Renninger (Harry), of San Antonio, Texas, and Kayla Morris (Tyson), of Townsend, Georgia; five great-grandchildren, Sapphira Renninger, Colton Renninger, Sadie Morris, Collins Barlow, and Greer Barlow; a sister, Betty Moore, of Atlanta; sisters in laws and brothers-in-law, Joseph Starling (Sandra), of Fernandina, Florida, Raymon Starling (Margie), of Guyton, Georgia, Joan Starling, of Brooklet, Georgia; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other close family members. A celebration of life service was held at noon Saturday, February 15, at First Baptist Church. The family began receiving friends at 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at a later date at Lawrence Baptist Church Cemetery in Bulloch County, Georgia. The family requests memorials to be sent to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Georgia 31501.

James Elbert

Smith WAYCROSS — James Elbert Smith, 87, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Hospice House Satilla following a brief illness. Smith was a native of Waycross and had lived most of his life in Ware County. He resided many years on Illinois Avenue in the Emerson Park Community. He was the son of the late James Thomas Smith and Cora Jane Davis Smith. He was also preceded in death by a son, Darryl Smith, and two sisters, Sue Carol Smith and Maggie Lee Smith. Smith was a Wacona High School graduate. He was a member of Waycross Holiness Baptist Church and was a retired machine operator from SCAPA Dryer (now Voith Paper Fabrics Waycross). Smith’s greatest two hobbies were fishing and gardening and he will be well remembered for his famous homemade fudge that he enjoyed sharing with many friends and businesses. Survivors include a daughter, Vicki Smith (husband, Danny), of Homerville; a son, Scott Smith (wife, Shay), of Valdosta; 10 grandchildren, Brittany Jury (husband, Jon), of Blackshear, Brooke Thomas (husband, Shay), Brandy Smith, Gracie Smith, Rylee Davis, Ava Smith, J.D. Cummings, and Aly Cummings, all of Valdosta, Jason Smith (wife, Jennifer), of Brooklet, and Blake Smith, of Monticello, Florida; nine greatgrandchildren; a sister, Nelli Fay Ewing (husband, Bob), of Green Cove Springs, Florida; a niece, Rhonda Arnold, of Cumming, Georgia; two nephews, David Adams, of Valdosta, and De- Wayne Adams, of Antioch, Tennessee. A funeral was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 8, at Waycross Holiness Baptist Church. Burial was in Kettle Creek Cemetery. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Music Funeral Home.

William F. Clark Sr.

WAYCROSS — William F. Clark Sr., 77, passed away suddenly Monday, February 10, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health. A native of Waycross, Clark retired from the United States Air Force as Master Sergeant after 20 years of service. During his military career, he recived many decorations and medals including Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal w/15 Oak Leaf Clusters, Air Force Expeditionary Medal Korea, Vietnam Service Medal w/16 stars, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award w/4 Oak Leaf Clusters, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award 2/1 V Device, Philippine Presidential Unit Citation and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross w/Device, Combat Readiness Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon and Air Force Commendation, Medal. After his military service, Bill received his associate’s degree and retired from the United States Postal Service as a mail handler. He was a devoted husband, father and loving grandfather who attended Sweat Memorial Baptist Church in Waycross. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Clark and Jessie Harper Clark Crawford, one grandson, Kyle Anthony Shepard, and one sister, Millie Russell. Survivors include his wife, Gwen Mobley Clark, of Blackshear; one daughter, Stephanie Janette Clark Shepard (Brett), of Jacksonville, Florida; one son, William F. Clark Jr. (Pam), of Waycross; three step-children, Ron Batten (Lisa), Dee Treadwell (Blake) and Shannon Batten, all of Blackshear; seven grandchildren, Erica, Alex, and Lance Treadwell, Lexie, Bailey, and Brooke Batten, and Jase Batten; one brother, Ed Clark (Linda), of Belton, South Carolina; sister-inlaw, Betty Barber; and several other family members. A memorial service was held at 1 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at Sweat Memorial Baptist Church. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.

Dydra ‘Dee’ M. Wyatt

HOBOKEN — Dydra “Dee” M. Wyatt, 71, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at her residence in Brantley County. She was a native of Baxley, but she lived most of her life in Waycross. She was employed as a waitress at Wong’s Palace for more than 20 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph Murphy and Maggie Hardwick Murphy, two brothers, Hilton Swift Murphy and Wilton Murphy, and two sisters, Isabelle and Bonnell. Survivors include her husband, Billy Wyatt, of Waycross; five children, Rick Graham (Cindy), of Callahan, Florida, Jeff Graham (Dorothy), of Tampa, Florida, Tim Piercy (Fatima), of Waycross, Chris Dadamo, of Jacksonville, Florida, and Sara Music (Jack), of Waycross; 11 grandchildren; eight greatgrandchildren; three sisters, Sarah Varnadore (Carlton), Latrelle Maxwell (Joe) and Glenda Blocker (James); two brothers, Milton Murphy (Linda) and Loyell Murphy; mother-in-law, Atlas Wyatt; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 16, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in High Bluff Cemetery. The family received friends 6 until 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.

Lenet Boyd Melton

WAYNESVILLE, Ga. — Lenet Boyd Melton, 67, passed away Wednesday night, February 12, 2020, at her son’s residence in Waynesville, Georgia. Melton was a native of Homerville, but she lived most of her life in Waycross as a home maker. She attended Clinch County schools and was a member of Suwannee Chapel Church of God of Prophecy. Melton was preceded in death by her parents, Richard “Dick” Boyd and Leona Thompson Boyd, her husband, Linzy David Melton, brothers, Lamar Boyd, Robert Boyd, Ernie Boyd, David Boyd, Jessie Boyd, Morris Boyd, Lonnie Boyd, June Boyd, and Arlon Boyd, and sisters, Mary Faye Hayman, Mamie Korger, Ailene Corbitt and Lula Bell Taylor. Survivors include three children, Dell Carter (Terri), of Waynesville, Christi Thomas (Glenn), of Blackshear, and George Carter, of Nahunta; 10 grandchildren, Tyler Carter, Dawson Carter, Logen O’Steen, Erin Davis, Timothy Davis, Brittany Carter, Casey Griffis, Raygen Carter, Weston Carter and Easton Carter; one great-grandchild, Brinley; nine siblings, Joe Boyd, Herbert Boyd, James Henderson, Geneva White, Wannell Boyd, Gale Wilson, Annie Mae Goodwin, Minnie Weeks and Lucy Boyd; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral was held at 1 p.m. Monday, February 17, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at Camp Branch Cemetery in Manor. The family received friends 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday, February 16, at Music Funeral Home. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.

Joe Brown Simpson

NAHUNTA — Joe Brown Simpson, 39, of Nahunta, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020, in Jesup, Georgia, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Born in Brunswick, his parents are Brad Simpson and Davette Simpson, of Nahunta. Simpson enjoyed hunting, fishing and loved his children. He worked many years as a lineman for the City of Douglas and was a member of Twin Rivers Missionary Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife, Dana Dell Simpson, of Waycross; five children, Brittany Briola, of Waycross, Mason Simpson, of Nahunta, Zachary Dell, of Waycross, Hunter Simpson, of Nahunta, and Makinsley “Katie” Revels, of Waycross; two grandchildren, Logan Meeks and Layton Meeks; parents, Brad and Davette Simpson, of Nahunta; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Shane Simpson and John Simpson (Donna Drury Simpson), all of Brunswick; one sister and brother-inlaw, Paige Simpson Monticone (Tracy), of Jacksonville, Florida; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 20, at Twin Rivers Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Tim Rowell and the Rev. Rusty Bryan officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, beginning at 1 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow in Twin Rivers Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be B.J. Hall, Mark Wainright, Chris Boatright, Chris Knox, Troy Hickox, Roger Moore, Kenny Jordan, and Chase Capps. Honorary pallbearers will be his friends and co-workers at the City of Douglas. Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at fryefh.com.

Cindy W. Tanner

WAYCROSS — Cynthia Delane “Cindy” Wade Tanner, 56, of Waycross, died Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah from a sudden illness. She was born in Alma, Georgia, and graduated from Bacon County High School in 1981 where she was a President of the Future Farmers of America. Tanner received her Associate degree from Waycross College, a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Georgia, and her master’s degree from Valdosta State University. She began her teaching career at Bacon County High School and later moved to Ware County High School as an English teacher. In 1992, Tanner began her career at Waycross- Ware Technical School, currently Coastal Pines Technical College, and retired in 2017 as Vice President for Institutional Advancement. During her career there, Tanner planned and coordinated the first communitywide social fundraiser, The Gala. In 1998, she was the recipient of the Rick Perkins Award of Excellence. She was a member of Winona Park United Methodist Church and a former Sunday School teacher. In 1983, Cindy married, Anthony Hugh “Tony” Tanner and celebrated 37 years of happiness. From their union was born three children, Tess Tanner Aldridge and her husband, Nick, of Waresboro; Kali Tanner, of Waycross; Tony Tanner Jr. and his wife, Amy, of Bishop, Georgia; five grandchildren, Preslie and Addie Reese Aldridge, Edwin Murrhee, Dallas and Dawson Tanner. She also is survived by her parents, Ronald and Martha Cothern Wade, of Alma; two sisters, Amy Peavy and her husband, Joe, of Blackshear, and Kay Wade, of Alma; mother-in-law, Naida Tanner, of Waycross; three brothers-in-law, Berry Tanner Jr. (wife, Madelyn), Alan Tanner (wife, Darlene), and Greg Tanner (Jessica), all of Waycross; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, February 21, at Sweat Memorial Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 9 p.m. Thursday at Sweat Memorial Baptist Church. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com. Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.