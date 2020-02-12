February 12, 2020

John G. Capps

TUPELO, Mississippi — John G. Capps, 74, died Friday, January 31, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family in Tupelo after a long illness. He was born August 21, 1945, in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late J. B. and Carol Capps. He graduated from Ware County High School in Waycross, Georgia, in 1963. Capps then served in the U.S. Navy from 1963 until 1967. After his time in the service, he went on to graduate from Georgia State University in 1980 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He loved his children and grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. He loved to golf and riding his motorcycles, he had a quick wit and he never met a stranger. The services were held at 3:30 p.m Sunday, February 2, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Bishop Gerald Patterson Sr. officiating. Burial was in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation was held at 1:30 p.m Sunday, February 2, until the service time at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Survivors include his children, John D. Capps and his wife, Jennifer, of Tupelo, Jacqueline Hodges and her husband, Caleb, of Olive Branch, Andrew Capps and his wife, Courtney, of Meridian, Mississippi; six grandchildren; one sister, Kathy Griffis, of Rockingham, North Carolina; and one brother, Larry Capps, of Waycross, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Capps, his mother, Carol Capps, and father, J.B. Capps. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesuneralhome.com.

Billy ‘Dale’ Oglesby

NAHUNTA — Billy “Dale” Oglesby, 66, of Nahunta, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020, at his residence. Born in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, his parents were Billy E. and Ruby Bryant Oglesby. He also was preceded in death by his son, Aaron Moses Oglesby. Oglesby was a member of Hickox Baptist Church and was retired after serving in the BT/E6 U.S. Navy from 1974 to 1994. He was also a member of Royal Order of Masons, Scottish Rite of Free Masonry, Hasan Shriners, Royal Order of Jesters, Order of the Eastern Star. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren and loved to travel. Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Ocie Keen Oglesby, of Nahunta; three daughters and sons-in-law, Stacy Oglesby Peacock (Paul), Amber Oglesby Gowen (John), Maegan L. Oglesby; three grandchildren, Jonah, Colin, and Porter; his brother and sister-in-law, Bobby Gene Oglesby (Pat), of Hortense; his sister and brother-in-law, Catherine Smith (Brady); several nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends. Visitation was held starting at 6 p.m. Friday, February 7, at Hickox Baptist Church. The funeral was held at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 8, at Hickox Baptist Church with the Rev. Jamie Giddens, Brother Paul Smith and the Rev. Jerry Johns officiating. Burial followed in Bethlehem Cemetery with military honors and masonic rites. Pallbearers were Paul Smith, Jordan Smith, Scott Unice, Brent Oglesby, Levi Oglesby, and G.W. Knox. Honorary pallbearers were the Medium Adults Sunday School Class. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to GMCF, INC (Georgia Masonic Charities Foundation), 811 Mulberry St. Macon, Ga. 31201, Grand Lodge of Georgia For Children’s Garden; or Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 12502 USF Pine Drive, Tampa, Florida, 33612. Arrangements were with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta. Sympathy may be expressed by signing our online registry at fryefh.com.

Carroll Clark Kicklighter

BLACKSHEAR — Carroll Clark Kicklighter, 85, of Blackshear, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at his residence. Born in Douglas, Georgia, on January 21, 1935, he had lived in Blackshear since 1980. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and went on to retire from being a shrimp boat captain in the 1980s. Kicklighter loved to fly fish and always enjoyed talking with people and learning about them. He attended Ward Memorial United Methodist Church. He was a son of the late William Dewey and Lina Estell Harvey Kicklighter. He also was preceded in death by all four of his brothers, Reginald Kicklighter, Harold Kicklighter, Winston Kicklighter and Edward Kicklighter. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Sue Carter Kicklighter, of Blackshear; a daughter and son-in-law, Lina Sue and Ralph Wetherington, of Gallatin, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Suzanne (Bart) Highers and Kyler (Ann Marie) Wetherington; four great-grandchildren, Lilila Highers, Lucillia Highers, Estella Wetherington and Gordon Wetherington; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives. A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, February 10, 2020, at Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Georgia 31501. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com. Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Matthew L. Kovach

NAHUNTA — Matthew L. Kovach, 101, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Bayview Nursing and Rehab Community in Nahunta. He was born in Painesdale, Michigan, to the late Paul and Mary Senich Kovach but raised in Canton, Illinois. Kovach served in World War II on combat jumps as a member of the 101st Airborne Division, 506th Regiment during Operation Market Garden. He participated in the capture of two bridges and the liberation of Eindhoven, Holland. He also spent seven months in a German P.O.W. camp after being captured guarding “Hell’s Highway” between Veghel and Eindhoven. Following the war, Kovach married Oceil Bryant and moved to south Florida before moving to Waycross in the early 1960s. He was a barber by trade and cut hair into his early 90s. He worked in several shops in Waycross including some time with the Scruggs Brothers eventually opening his shop, Country Barber Shop. Some of his hobbies included fishing, reading, gardening, and crafts. Kovach was a member of First Baptist Church in Blackshear and former member of Jamestown Baptist Church and Haywood Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he also was preceded in death by his wife, Oceil Bryant Kovach, two sisters, Rose Loveland and Emma Kovach, and two brothers, Mike Kovach and Frank Kovach. He is survived by his daughter, Cindy Kovach, of Kingsland; a son, Larry Kovach (Kathy Depratter), of Jesup; two grandchildren, Brian Kovach (Kami), of Gainesville, Georgia, and Laura Kovach Sigers (Ben), of Valdosta. A funeral was held at 3 p.m. Saturday, February 8, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery. The family welcomed friends at the funeral home beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Elizabeth Evans Hope

WAYCROSS — Elizabeth Evans Hope, 50, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020, at Hospice House Satilla in Waycross, following a lengthy illness. Mrs. Hope leaves behind her husband of 21 years, Clayton “Rodney” Hope Jr.; and their five beloved dogs; her mother, Foye “Polly” (Palmer) Evans, of Colbert, Georgia; sister, Jaqueline A. Evans, of Colbert, Georgia; brothers, Kenneth D. Evans, of Waycross, and Robert Carl Evans, of Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Drew “Bob” Evans. Mrs. Hope was born and raised in Volusia County, Florida, and relocated to Waycross in 1996. From 1999 until 2005, she lived in Colbert, Georgia, where she worked for the Board of Regents for the University System of Georgia. Upon moving back to Waycross in 2005, Mrs. Hope worked for the Division of Child Support Services until 2007 when she began working for the Ware County Commission Office as a Purchasing/Grants coordinator. Mrs. Hope loved all animals but was especially fond of dogs. She spent her spare time rescuing, transporting and supporting animal organizations in the Southeastern United States. Should friends and family desire, contributions or donations may be made to the animal rescue organization of choice. Memorialization was by cremation. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Daniel Everett Stipe

WAYCROSS — Daniel Everett Stipe, 83, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020, at his residence in Waycross following an extended illness. He was born in Moorefield, Arkansas, to the late Daniel Everette Irvin Stipe and Maude Morgan Stipe. He graduated from Baxley High School in 1955 and attended Young Harris College before graduating from Georgia Teachers College in 1960. Stipe was a former teacher and coach for the Wayne County Board of Education and formerly employed with Altamaha Oil Company where he operated a Phillips 66 Service Station. He also was a member of the Jesup Rotary Club. He was the owner and operator of Big River Oil Company of Waycross from 1968 until 2000. He also owned Stipe’s Market, which sponsored many school functions at Waycross High School. Stipe was a member of the Waycross Board of Education, President of the Waycross High School Touchdown Club, and recently received the F.J. Beverly Beacon of Light Award in 2015 from the Waycross- Ware County Sports Hall of Fame. He served in the United States Air Force and was a member of Sweat Memorial Baptist Church in Waycross. In addition to his parents, Stipe also was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Stipe, wife Lynn. He is survived by his wife, Linda Hickox Stipe, of Waycross; nine children, Steve Stipe (Dolores), of Waycross, Stan Stipe (Jennie), of Jacksonville, Florida, Scott Stipe (Shae), of Patterson, Shannon Stipe (Kris), of Jacksonville, Florida, Stuart Stipe (Summer), of Blackshear, Chuck Bell (Tasha). of Waycross, Jessica Carter (Waylan), of Waycross, Jennifer Bell Bennett, of Waycross, and Sunny Oliver (Brandon), of Hoboken; several grandchildren, Amanda Stipe Blaylock, Steven Stipe, Jake Stipe, Jada Stipe, Jarred Stipe, Jessica Stipe, Sterling Stipe, Seth Stipe, Oake Stipe, Trinity Stipe, Lillie Stipe, Drew Stipe, Madison Harwell, Jackson Harwell, Johnny Roberson, Dawson Bennett, Dalton Fernandez, Easton Hall, and Braylee Oliver; two great-grandchildren, Harper Stipe and Faith Blaylock; two brothers, Charles Ray Stipe (Becky), of Baxley, and Bill Stipe (Rhonda), of Jesup; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Sweat Memorial Baptist Church. Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery. The family received friends from 6 until 8 o’clock Monday night at Music Funeral Home. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Hubert Bashlor

WAYCROSS — Hubert Bashlor, 90, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Baptist Village Retirement Communities in Waycross. He was a native of Richmond Hill, Georgia, but lived most of his life in Waycross. Bashlor enjoyed a long career with Atlantic Coast Line, Seaboard Coastline and CSX Railroad where he received several awards of excellence during his 46 years of service, retiring as General Roadmaster in 1992. Bashlor loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. As a young schoolboy, he enjoyed working for Henry Ford at his plantation in Richmond Hill. He was a member of Jamestown Baptist Church in Waycross. He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Millie Strickland Bashlor, father and mother, Claude E. Bashlor and Eula A. Bashlor, along with several brothers and sisters. Survivors include five children, Wayne Bashlor (Glenda), of Waycross, Ronnie Bashlor (Sandra), of Lakeland, Florida, Bobby Bashlor (Irene), of Lakeland, Florida, Marcia Braddock, of Waycross, and Cindi Carter (the late Keith), of Waycross; 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; three sisters, Janice Clark (Dennis), Betty Emerson and Margie Fountain, all of Richmond Hill. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Oakland Cemetery. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Vickie Ann Cowart

WAYCROSS — Vickie Ann Cowart, 56, passed away, February 9, 2020, at her residence in Waycross following an extended illness. She was born in Lynchburg, Virginia, to Walker Russell Widdifield and Mary Hazel Gibbs Widdifield. Mrs. Cowart was formerly employed as a district supervisor with Subway. She was a longtime member of Liberty Christian Church but had recently attended Remnant Church. Mrs. Cowart was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, friend and most of all God’s child who gained her heavenly wings. She is survived by her five children, Kelly Ann Boatright (Eddie), Timothy Cowart Blocker (Chip), Owen Cowart (Mikayla Bryant), of Waycross, Justin Cowart (Jaquata), and Velinda Harris, all of Waycross; one step-daughter, Tiffany Anne Adams (Joseph), of Waycross; 10 grandchildren, Dallas Johns, Cambreeanna Cowart, Serenity Cowart, Logan Cowart, Wyatt Cowart, Adaline Cowart, Benjamin Johns, Hope Johns, Carlie Cowart, and Seth Armstrong; two step-grandchildren, Zoey Adams and Joseph James Adams; two siblings, Mary Potter (Jules), of Valdosta, and Walter Widdifield, of Valdosta; an aunt, Betty Waters, of Waycross; two sisters-in-law, Carrie Owen, of Blackshear, and Doris Rowland, of Waycross; a special cousin, Tammy Johns, of Fernandina Beach, Florida; and several nieces and nephews, Tonya Widdifield, Devin Yarborough, Hub Rowland, Ashley Owen, and Tyler Owen. A funeral will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Liberty Christian Church. Burial will follow in High Bluff Cemetery. The family received friends starting Tuesday evening, February 11, and ending Friday evening, February 14, at the Blocker residence, 1100 Atlantic Ave. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in her honor to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Georgia, 31501. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Inell Graham Harkleroad

WAYCROSS — Inell Graham Harkleroad, 93, died Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health following a brief illness. She was a native of Montgomery County, Ga., but had lived most of her life in Ware County. Mrs. Harkleroad was the wife of the late Stanley C. Harkleroad Sr. and the last surviving child of the late A.W. Graham and Ella Manning Graham. Harkleroad also was preceded in death by a son, Earl Harkleroad. Mrs.Harkleroad retired from the Waycross Board of Education as a teacher’s aide at Gilchrist Park Elementary School after many years of service. She was a member of Gilchrist Park United Methodist Church where she had been involved in many areas of church work and activities. Her main focus in life was to do the Lord’s work and to be in the center of His Will in her life. Survivors include four sons, Robert Harkleroad (wife, Beverly), of Blackshear, Irie Harkleroad (wife, Donna), of Waycross, and Cotch Harkleroad (wife, Mary Kay), of Richmond Hill, Georgia; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gilchrist Park United Methodist Church, 601 Washington Ave., Waycross, Georgia, 31503. A funeral was held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 12, at Gilchrist Park United Methodist Church. Burial was at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Dead River Cemetery near Uvalda. The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, at Music Funeral Home. Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Sympathy can be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.