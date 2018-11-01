WAYCROSS — Faye Crawford Butler, 81, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021, at the Hospice House Satilla following an extended illness. Mrs. Butler was born in Waycross to the late Leonard Toomer Crawford and Alma Thrift Crawford. She was a former office manager in the medical field and a member of Calvary Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Butler also was preceded in death by her son, Robert Scott Petty; two brothers, Vernon Keith Crawford and Hilton Toomer Crawford; and a sister, Hazel Tatum. She is survived by three grandchildren, Robert Shane Petty (Jennifer) of Hilliard, Florida, Skyler Petty of Callahan, Florida, and Seth Petty of Callahan; two great-grandchildren, Memphis Petty and Grayson Petty; six siblings, Laverne Herrin of Waycross, Brenda Henderson (Sam) of Jesup, Betty Carol Jordan (Jimmy) of Waycross, Alma Lynne Burns (Bob) of Jesup, Boyce Crawford of Waycross, and Benny Crawford (Pansy) of Waycross; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral was held Thursday, April 29, at Calvary Baptist Church. Burial followed in Piney Grove Cemetery. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, at Music Funeral Home. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.