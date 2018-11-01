Execution Of Warrants Leads To Drug Arrests

Staff Report

The execution of a search warrant and arrest warrant at a house in the 100 block of Garlington Circle Friday morning resulted in the arrests of two people and the seizure of a sizeable amount of drugs, said Ware County Sheriff’s Capt. Neil Skerratt.

Jerome Riley, 36, of the 100 block of Garlington Circle, and Alicia Rebecca Sault, 29, of the 400 block of Eads Street, were taken into custody, Skerratt said.

Riley is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, use of communication facilities to facilitate a drug transaction and obstruction of officers, said Skerratt.

Sault is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, said Skerratt.

At 5:45 a.m. Friday, Detective James Cox, along with deputies and detectives Blake Lewis, Robert Weiss, Michael Ray, Missy Thrift, Freddy Henderson, Clay Sweatt, Jeff Nolan, Michael Merritt, Jake Griffin, Caleb Jones, Kelly Young, Branden Taylor and Craig Colley arrived at the house to execute the search warrant and to take Riley into custody. Skerratt said he was wanted in Clinch County for escape and interference with government property.

Both were booked into the Ware County jail, said Skerratt.

“As the officers made entry, Riley jumped out a bedroom window and ran into the woods,” Skerratt said. “He ran into a park across the street where several officers pursued him and captured him.”

Officers found methamphetamine and marijuana, said Skerratt.

Several children were at the home during the incident, Skerratt said, and were turned over to family members.

More arrests could be made in connection with the case, he said.