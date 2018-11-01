WAYCROSS — Mrs. Eunice Summerall Miles, 63, died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross. She was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross who graduated from Waycross High School in 1975. Eunice retired from the State of Georgia after 20 years, and she was a member of Second Baptist Church and the Young at Heart Sunday School Class. Her passions were her grandchildren, gardening, and flowers. Eunice was preceded in death by her parents, Harward Lewis Summerall and Tilda Taylor Summerall. Survivors include her husband of 44 years, William Patrick Miles of Waycross; two sons, William Patrick Miles, Jr. (Leigh) of Marietta, Georgia, and Scott Franklin Miles (Hannah Lovas) of Waycross; five grandchildren, Julius Conner and Angelo Miles of Waycross, Savannah Grace Miles, Elizabeth Jane Miles and William Henry Miles of Marietta, Georgia; three siblings, Kenneth Summerall of Ashburn, Georgia, Gwen Berry (Dick) of Griffin, Georgia, and Rev. Johnny Summerall (Janice) of Waycross; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service was held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Second Baptist Church. The family received friends at the church beginning at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook, viewing the video, or funeral service at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.