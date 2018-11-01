WAYCROSS — Euna S. Nuss, 91, died Wednesday night, July 15, 2020, at Harborview Satilla Nursing Home in Waycross. She was born in Odum, Georgia, but she was raised in Jesup, Georgia. Mrs Nuss lived most of her life in Waycross where she retired from Southern Bell after 35 years of service. She was a member of First Christian Church, Telephone Pioneers, and the Coachman Camping Club. Mrs. Nuss loved sewing and crocheting. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Everett Nuss, three sisters, and one brother. Survivors include three sons, Douglas Nuss (Beverly), of Waycross, Brooks Nuss (Carolyn) and James Nuss (Patricia), both of Dublin, Georgia; seven grandchildren, Jay, Brooks Jr., Jennifer, Anna, Raymond, Blake, and Zach; nine great-grandchildren; one sister, Willene Denoon, of Ocklawaha, Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral was held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 20, at the Chapel of Greenlawn Mausoleum. Entombment followed in the mausoleum. The family received friends from 10 until 11 a.m. Monday at the mausoleum. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook at www.musicfuneralhome. com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Euna S. Nuss please visit our Tribute Store.