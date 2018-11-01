NAHUNTA — Eula Virleen Strickland, 80, of Nahunta, passed away Sunday afternoon, April 26, 2020, at her residence. Born in Nahunta, Georgia, on October 18, 1939, she lived in Nahunta all of her life. Ms. Strickland was a 1957 graduate of Nahunta High School and went on to further her education by attending Georgia State College for Women in Milledgeville. Ms. Strickland would graduate from GSCW in 1961 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education. She taught school in Nahunta for several years prior to obtaining her Master’s of Education Degree from Georgia Southern College in 1965. Over the years, she obtained many certificates pertaining to education as well as administration and supervision. She taught for many years at the Nahunta High School — later becoming Brantley County High School — where she went on to retire as a school counselor. Over the years, Virleen has received numerous awards for her contribution to young people with the highest honor coming from President Gerald Ford in 1976 for her contribution to the nation and selective service. She was extremely instrumental in helping the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force by recruiting young men and women into service and was awarded several citations from both branches of service. Always striving to learn, she furthered her education by obtaining her Education Specialist Degree from Valdosta State College in 1984. She happily enjoyed her retirement by reading, listening to music, fishing, shopping, traveling and doing crossword puzzles. Ms. Strickland had a sharp wit about her — everyone that knew her would surely agree — and to say she was one-of-a-kind is an understatement. Ms. Strickland was a former member of Nahunta Baptist Church and was a current member of Southside Baptist Church. She was the daughter of the late Willie Virgil and Effie Lewis Strickland. She was also preceded in death by her beloved dog, Scout. Survivors include her caregiver whom she considered her daughter, Tami (Dalton) Brand, of Nahunta; her cousins, Tommy Carter, of Texas, and his daughter, Alanna (Zach) Williams and their children, Zack and Allei, of Texas; her pet dog, Boomer, who was like a child to her; and several other relatives and numerous friends. Due to COVID-19, the family had a private graveside service for Ms. Strickland on Friday, May 1, at the Greenlawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Southside Baptist Church, 550 School Circle, Nahunta, Georgia, 31553. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com Pearson-Dial Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.