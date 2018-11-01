ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Eula Jean Thomas Ball, 90, of Alpharetta, Ga., passed from this life on February 14, 2021. Born July 15, 1930, in Jacksonville, Florida to R.J. and Willena Thomas, she married William Jennings Bryan Ball Jr. on September 17, 1950, in Waycross. They moved to Atlanta on their honeymoon and were married for 58 years at the time of his passing in 2008. Mrs. Ball graduated from Waycross Senior High School where she made The Who’s Who in American High Schools, then attended Georgia State Women’s College making the Dean’s List in her first and only year there. Leaving school early to care for her mother while she was battling breast cancer, Mrs. Ball did not let that slow down her education. She continued to take classes off-campus at UGA and Waycross Vocational School, and later took classes at DeKalb College while working at the CDC in Atlanta. Beginning with the Ware County Board of Tax Assessors in Waycross, she went on to work multiple government jobs. Upon moving to Atlanta, Mrs. Ball worked at the US Civil Service Commission; Department of Commerce; Office of the Chief, Building Management Division; and the Office of Compliance and Security until leaving work to become a stay-at-home mom in 1956. In 1970, she began a career with the CDC where she remained until her retirement in 1995. Mrs. Ball truly enjoyed her work at the CDC and the many lifelong friends she made there. After her retirement, Mrs. Ball enjoyed traveling with her husband, working in the yard, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a true southern lady full of elegance, grace, class, and a little bit of sassiness. Never short on time for her friends or family, Mrs. Ball was loved by all who met her and lived a very full and happy life. She is survived by her daughter, Robin Myers, and her soulmate Craig Lipscomb of Conyers, Georgia.; son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Wanda Ball of Dallas, Georgia; daughter and son-in-law Karen and Andy Berube of Crestview, Florida; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty Carol Highsmith of Waycross; a sister-in-law, Dean Ball of Waycross; and her precious dog, Chloe. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. A private family service was held Saturday, February 27, at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors in Roswell. Interment was at Georgia National Cemetery.