WAYCROSS — Eula Essie Brock, 68, died Tuesday evening, October 27, 2020, at Memorial Health of Savannah, Georgia, following a brief illness. Mrs. Brock was born in Ludowici and lived most of her life in Florida and Georgia. She had made her home in Ware County for the past 15 years. Mrs. Brock was the daughter of the late Alfred Frederick Johnston and Mae Eunice White Johnson and was preceded in death by two sisters, Viola Mae Johnston and Louella Johnston; and a brother, Robert Johnston. For many years she was the owner and operator of Johnston and Brock Discount with locations in Palatka, Florida, and Blackshear. She was of the Baptist Faith and will be remembered as loving to cook and for being a nurse to anyone who needed care. Survivors include five children Angela Aaron of Waycross, Jennie Raulerson (husband Cecil) of Palatka, Florida, Rudy Perry (wife Laura) of Blackshear, Alfred Perry of Waycross, and Jessica Brock of Blackshear; 11 grandchildren, 19 greatgrandchildren; and numerous cousins. A graveside service was held Friday, October 30, at Oakland Cemetery with family members speaking. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.