WAYCROSS — Eugene “Wynn” Kallay, 92, died suddenly Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Baptist Village in Waycross, Georgia while in rehabilitation for a fall. Born in Painesville, Ohio, his parents were Jennings and Anna (Snoots) Kallay. His father emigrated from Hungary in 1912 and his mother grew up on a farm in Lyerly, Georgia. Wynn grew up in Painesville, Ohio, and was a veteran of World War II where he served in the U.S. Navy as a pilot. He attended Bowling Green State University where he received a bachelor’s degree. Wynn worked in management for Marathon Oil Company and Nuclear Assurance Corporation. As he was promoted, he lived in several towns in Ohio, Dothan, Alabama, Atlanta, Georgia, and Grand Junction, Colorado. He loved to play golf and garden. Mr. Kallay was preceded in death by his wife of more than 50 years, Ann Willis Kallay. He is survived by his four children, Laura Kallay Cox (Steve), of Gainesville, Florida, Gwendolyn Kallay Manto (Steve), of Jacksonville, Florida, Eugene Wynn Kallay II (Dannette), of Waycross, Georgia, and Carole Kallay Guzman, of Atlanta, Georgia; 17 grandchildren, Tom Brill, Gretchen Brill, Robert Brill, Jim Brill, Kallay Cutler, Taylor Cutler, Ann Manto, Anna Kate Kallay Moeller, Willis Kallay, Miles Anderson, Finn Anderson, Arthur Kallay, Stella Kallay, Alex Guzman Pasley, Victoria Guzman Amerson, Julianna Guzman and Jack Guzman; four great-grandchildren, Dade Moeller, Thomas Moeller, Hayes Amerson and Hudson Amerson. A memorial service will be held at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia, at a later date. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome. com Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.