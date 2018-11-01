WAYCROSS — Eugene Pierce, 72, passed away Thursday, October 30, 2020, at Baptist Village Retirement Communities following an extended illness. Pierce was born in Ware County to the late Jack Pierce and Darkies Clark Pierce. He was a 1967 graduate of Center High School. Pierce retired from Georgia Power as a mechanic and was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Waycross. In addition to his parents, Pierce was also preceded in death by wife, Lugenia Pierce; a sister, Ora L. Taylor; and four brothers, Roger Pierce, Remer Pierce, John W. Pierce, and Robert Pierce. Pierce is survived by two children, Eugene Antonio Pierce of Atlanta, and Louise Janita Pierce of Waycross; two stepchildren, Kaujia P. Slaughter (Joseph) of Waycross and Benjamin F. Hall Jr. (Serena) of Altomonte Springs, Florida; two grandchildren, Vidal Pierce and Aniiya Williams; several stepgrandchildren; a sister, Gracie P. Ray (Charles) of Waycross; a brother, Larry Glenn Pierce (Gwendolyn) of Waycross; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service was held Monday, November 2, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.