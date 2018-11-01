WAYCROSS — Ethel Milhous Elerson, 81, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020, after a brief illness. Mrs. Elerson was born on August 7, 1939, in Center Hill, Florida, to George Grimes Milhous and Pearl Todd Milhous. She moved to Waycross as a child where she currently resided. Mrs. Elerson was a 1957 graduate of Waresboro High School where she was a member of the Waresboro Lady Martin’s basketball team. She later continued her education at Waycross College and graduated from South Georgia College School of Nursing in 1985 with an Associate of Science Degree in Nursing. Mrs. Elerson retired from Satilla Regional Medical Center in 2010 where she worked for 25 years as a Registered Nurse in the Labor and Delivery Unit. She was a member of the Pilot Club and was a lifelong member of Winona Park United Methodist Church. Mrs. Elerson enjoyed traveling the world after retiring. She was an excellent mother and grandmother and will be sorely missed by her family. Mrs. Elerson was preceded in death by her daughter, Jamie Elerson Oglesby; parents, George Grimes Milhous and Pearl Todd Milhous; her brothers, John Hubert Milhous, Leon Milhous and Jack Milhous (Pansy); her sisters, Varnetta Taylor (Sam), Wilma Dell and Urma Fales (Earl) and a brother-in-law, Robert McAllister. She is survived by her son, Dr. Harvey Elerson and his wife, Michell, of Athens; a daughter, Nan Elerson White and her husband Craig of Marietta; six grandchildren, Trey Elerson, Sarah Elerson, Ethan White, Peyton White, Molly Oglesby and Madi Oglesby; two siblings, Janice McAllister and Fred Milhous and his wife Pat; along with several loving nieces and nephews and very dear friends. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Winona Park United Methodist Church, 900 North Augusta Avenue, Waycross, 31503.