WAYCROSS — Ernest Kontz Bennett Jr., 78, died Sunday morning, September 27, 2020, at Baptist Village Retirement Communities. He was born in Waycross, February 27, 1942, to Ernest Kontz Bennett Sr. and Katie Mitchell Bennett. He was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross. He attended Waycross City Schools and Waycross High School and graduated with the class of 1960. While at Waycross High School, he was president of the student body and was an outstanding tennis player. He won science fairs at several levels including the best experiment in his field at the state science fair. Mr. Bennett served as a Captain in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed as an attorney for the Law Firm, Bennett, Pedrick, and Bennett. Mr. Bennett was a member of First Baptist Church where he served as a Sunday School teacher and deacon. He attended the University of Georgia, participating in the honors program and earning a Bachelor of Science degree. He then attended the University of Georgia School of Law and earned his LLB (later known as Juris Doctor). He earned a second Lieutenant commission in the U.S. Army. He was later promoted to First Lieutenant at Fort Lee, Virginia, in 1967. He was then promoted to captain in 1969 at U.S. Army Depot. He received the highest honor that the Army awarded to non-combat veterans. He returned to Waycross and entered the practice of law with the law firm of Bennett, Pedrick, and Bennett. He was very active in civic and charitable organizations such as the YMCA, the Kiwanis Club, the Planning Commission, the Ware County Humane Society to name a few, and he supported his children’s school organizations. For more than 40 years, he taught Sunday School at First Baptist of Waycross, including youth classes and men’s classes for most of those years. His hobbies included fishing, shooting, photography, and growing and planting, and he was a very avid reader. He loved spending time with his family and close friends. Mr. Bennett was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Kontz Bennett Sr. and Katie Mitchell Bennett, and a sister, Charity Stelling. Survivors include his wife, Jeanne Hatcher Bennett, of Waycross; two children, Bonnie Bennett Martin, of Brunswick, and Ernest Kontz Bennett III, of Tifton; three grandchildren, Mitch Martin (Colleen), Carson Martin (Gracie), and Emory Martin, all of Brunswick; two greatgrandchildren, Mason and Maddox Martin; a sister, Dale Pedrick, of Columbia, South Carolina.; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 9, at Oakland Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook or viewing the funeral service recording at www.musicfuneralhome.com