WAYCROSS — Erin Alexis Spence, 19, went to be with Jesus, Friday morning, November 20, 2020. She was born and raised in Waycross by her great-grandmother, Minnie Hayman Layton. She was the daughter of the late Ronald Matthew “Matt” Spence. She was among the 2020 Ware County High School graduating class. Along with her father, she was preceded in death by her grandfather, Ronald Jim Spence. She leaves to cherish her memory, two brothers, Bradley and Ethan Spence, of Waycross; her sister, Mattie Lynn Spence, of Alabama; her grandmother, Linda C. Spence, of Waycross; her great grandmother, Minnie Hayman Layton, of Waycross; two uncles, Derek Spence (Nikki) and Chase Spence (Tiffy), of Waycross; her step-mother, Nikki, of Alabama; a special great aunt, Helen Dowling, of Hoboken; two great uncles, David Crosby (Sheila), of Millwood, and Mike Crosby, of Waresboro; numerous other relatives and friends. A funeral was held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, November 25, in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Indian Mound Baptist Church Cemetery in Millwood. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.