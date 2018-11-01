DOUGLAS — Emory Burke, 74, of Douglas, died Saturday evening, August 29, 2020, at Coffee Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born in Coffee County to the late Felton Burke and Madeline Harrell Burke. Mr. Burke grew up in Waycross, moved to several different towns during his career, before eventually settling back in Douglas in 1983. He worked for 30 years as a Production Manager for Fleetwood Homes before retiring. Mr. Burke was a member of Southview Church of God in Douglas. He enjoyed the outdoors and fishing. Always a cowboy, Mr. Burke enjoyed rodeo events, participating as a bull rider in his younger years. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Ronald Burke. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Burke, of Douglas; three daughters, Lisa Burke, of Douglas, Debbie Given, of Douglas, Angie Tucker and her husband, Mark, of Willacoochee; six grandchildren, Kaylee Morgan (Winn), Kemory Braddock (Mason Davis), Jager Given, Hunter Sutton, Marla Mikell (Tyler), Marcus Tucker (Arie), six greatgrandchildren, Kai, Sadie Grace, Millie Kae, Chandler, Hadley, Sawyer; two brothers, Jimmy Burke (Beverly), Felton Burke Jr., (Linda), two sisters, Norma Lynn Vaught (Darrell), Sandra Strickland (Buddy); and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 1, in Oakland Cemetery, in Waycross. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com