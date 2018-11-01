ALMA — Emily Thomas Carter, 85, of Alma, passed away peacefully at her home Thursday, October 29, 2020, after an extended illness. Mrs. Carter was born November 5, 1934, in Waycross, the o n l y daughter of Orman Vernon Thomas and Elizabeth Foy “Sis”. Besides her parents, Mrs. Carter was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Nancy Ellen Carter; a son, James E. Carter, and daughter-in-law, Martha Ann Cole Carter; brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth Erle Thomas (Barbara Poole Thomas). Mrs. Carter lived in Patterson and graduated from Patterson High. She was united in marriage at age 18 to Jimmy S. Carter. They were blessed with 67 years together. Mrs. Carter worked as a bookkeeper for short periods of time. Her heart was always at Carter Farms. Emily, Jimmy, and Jim grew the crops, planted, and harvested pine trees. She was most happy riding through the farm on their UTV’s watching the crops and beautiful pine trees grow. Mrs. Carter could plow, plant, and lay by corn with the best of them. She was a truly happy country girl. She was a member of Friendship United Methodist Church. Survivors include her husband, Jimmy S. Carter of Alma; brother, Edgar Foy Thomas (Beverly) of Jesup; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held Saturday, October 31, at Friendship Methodist Church with the Rev. R.B. Gaskins and the Rev. Stanley Garland officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Satilla Hospice, Gideons International or the charity of one’s choice. Crosby Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.