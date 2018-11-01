ST. SIMONS ISLAND — Elouise McCrary, 92, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Crab Apple Hall in Alpharetta, Georgia, after an extended illness. She was a native of Waycross, but she lived most of her life on St. Simons Island where she worked in floral design for a florist. Mrs. McCrary was a member of First Baptist Church St. Simons Island. She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel Edward Sweat and Kathleen Hortense Sweat, her husband, Claude McCrary Jr., and one brother, Dan Sweat Jr. Survivors include one son, Daniel Claude McCrary, of Riceboro, Georgia; two daughters, Ruth E. Vaughn, of Cumming, Georgia, and Penny L. Fithian, of Cartersville, Georgia; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; four sisters, Linda Strickland, of Huntsville, Alabama, Merl Kimbrell, of Douglas, Ruth Lopez, of High Springs, Morgan Hines Jordan McCrary Griffin Higgs Florida, and Vivian Ragen, of Waycross; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private burial will take place at Kettle Creek Cemetery. A celebration of Mrs. McCrary’s life will be held by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Alzheimer’s Association or your favorite charity. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.