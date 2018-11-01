BICKLEY — Eloise T. Varnadore, 89, died early Thursday morning, October 29, 2020, at her residence in Bickley after an extended illness. Mrs. Varnadore was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County. She and her husband were former owners of Varnadore Electric. Mrs. Varnadore was the oldest living member of Liberty Baptist Church in Bickley and a member of the Dixie Union Homemakers. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ira L. Thigpen and Marie Moore Thigpen; her husband, Clinton Thomas Varnadore; and three brothers, Bernice L. Thigpen, James A. Thigpen, and William B. Thigpen; and a sister, Latrelle Spence. Survivors include two daughters, Phyllis Cochran of Waycross, and Joyce Waters (Larry) of Alma; two sons, Tommy Varnadore (Etta) of Bickley and Michael Varnadore (Cheryl) of Waycross; six grandchildren, Tiffany Cochran Warren (Daniel), Brandon Cochran (Hannah), Justin Waters (Mimi), Chase Waters, Trevor Varnadore (Savannah) and Rachel Varnadore; great-grandchildren, Sadie and Max Warren, Sophie and Ty Cochran; one brother, Leon D. Thigpen of Atlanta; special caretaker, Louella Wooden; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held Sunday, November 1, at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery in Bickley with Rev. Matt Tuttle and Rev. Thomas Williams officiating. Active pallbearers included Brandon Cochran, Daniel Warren, Justin Waters, Chase Waters, Trevor Varnadore, and Seth Willyoung. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Georgia 31501 or Liberty Baptist Church, 7755 Liberty Church Road, Nicholls, Georgia 31554. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.