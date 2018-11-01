AMELLIA ISLAND, FL. – Elizabeth Price Monroe, 89, died Thursday morning, March 12, 2020, at Osprey Village Assisted Living Facility in Amelia Island, Florida after a lengthy illness.

She was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on March 3, 1931, but resided in Waycross, Georgia most of her life. She attended schools in LaGrange, Georgia, where she was the valedictorian of her senior class. She graduated Magna Cum Laude in Mathematics from the University of Georgia in 1952. While at the University of Georgia, she earned the Zodiac’s Freshman Award for having the highest GPA in the freshman class. She was a member of Phi Beta Kappa and was the co-valedictorian of her senior class. She was also a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.

She was married to R.S. “Sam” Monroe Jr. She worked alongside her husband at Sam Monroe & Son in Waycross for more than 40 years. They sold Honda motorcycles, boats, motors, and they were a wholesale pecan dealer.

She was well known for being an avid gardener, a master level bridge player and loved traveling. She was a member of the Colonial Dames and the Amelia Island Plantation Club.

Her parents were Barnett Cantwell Price and Sarah Segrest Price Ragsdale.

She is survived by two daughters, Sally Hannah and Harriett M. Davis (husband, Gary); one son, R.S. “Sonny” Monroe III (wife, Janet); four grandchildren, Beth M. Polatty (husband, Scott), Lindsey M. Paulk (husband, Jacob), Jimbo Hannah (wife, Annika), Bob Davis; and two great-grandchildren, David McDonald and Tripp Hannah.

Visitation was at Miles-Odum Funeral Home from 2 until 3 p.m., Sunday, March 15.

A graveside service was held at 3 p.m., Sunday in Oakland Cemetery.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com