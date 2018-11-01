WAYCROSS — Mr. Eldean Griffin, 79 of Waycross, died Tuesday night, January 26, 2021, at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House. Griffin was born in Brantley County to the late Perry E. Griffin and Rosa Lee Crawford Griffin. He graduated from Waycross High School and went on to earn an Associates Degree in Accounting. Griffin was a charter member of Parkway Baptist Church. An avid reader, he could often read a book a day. Griffin’s greatest love was always the Okefenokee Swamp. He worked 30 years for the Okefenokee Swamp Park before retiring in 2003. At the Swamp Park, Griffin worked as a boat guide, train guide, and in the Ecology Center. He authored two books of poetry about the Okefenokee Swamp. Griffin will forever be remembered for his humble, meek, mild, and caring personality. Along with his parents, Griffin was preceded in death by five siblings, Bobby Griffin, Jan Simpson, Linda Landrum, Bernice Griffin, and Norma Jean Griffin. He is survived by five brothers and sisters, Lamar Griffin and his wife Judy of Lock Port, Louisiana, Barbara Tucker and her husband Mike of Mershon, Terry Griffin and his wife Darlene of Blackshear, Debbie McCarter and her husband Bobby of York, South Carolina, and Rickey Griffin of Nokomis, Florida; his nieces and nephews, Karen Hernandez, Julie Hand, Brenda Giles, Elizabeth Sweat, Coy Davis, and Chanse Simpson; and numerous other relatives. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Okefenokee Swamp Park, 5700 Okefenokee Swamp Park Road, Waycross, 31503. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com. Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.