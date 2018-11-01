WAYCROSS — Edward M. Dennis, 65, died suddenly Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health System in Waycross. He was a native of Cleveland, Ohio, but made his home in Ware County for the past 30 years. He was the son of the late Robert Dennis Sr. and Alice Doedderlein Dennis. Dennis also was preceded in death by a brother, Albert “Al” Dennis, and a sister, Sharon Thoryk. Dennis retired in 2017 as an insurance agent with American General Insurance Company after 25 years of service. He was a former draftsman in the light bulb division with General Electric. He was of the Catholic Faith. Dennis will be well remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather, and was a friend to all people and a man who never met a stranger. Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Linda Thatcher Dennis; a daughter, Kelly Dennis (Ron Hinkley), of North Augusta, South Carolina; a son, Jeffrey Michael Dennis, of Waycross; two grandchildren, Austin Hinkley, of Statesboro, and Brianne Silvers, of Dublin, Georgia; three sisters, Kathleen Mele (Robert), of Mentor, Ohio, Patricia Dennis, of Cleveland, Ohio, and Carol Horvath (Joseph), of Willowick, Ohio; four brothers, Robert Dennis Jr. (Vellah), of Cleveland, Ohio, William “Bill” Dennis (Debbie), of Arkansas, John Dennis, of Monroe, Mich., and Richard “Rick” Dennis (Tracey), of Stow, Ohio; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A private family graveside service was held Friday afternoon, March 27, at the Hargraves Chapel Cemetery, of Millwood. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.