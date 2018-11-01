WAYCROSS — Edna Cox Griffin, 80, of Waycross died Thursday morning, January 28, 2021, at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after a short illness. She was born in Clinch County to the late Elly Edward Cox and Janie Louise Cox Griffin and lived in Waycross most of her life. Mrs. Griffin was a graduate of Manor High School. She began working at Baptist Village in social services and retired after 36 years of service as the Director of Environmental Services. She was a member of First Evangelical Methodist Church and attended services at Baptist Village. Mrs. Griffin loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, working in her flowers, gardening, and sewing. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Winton Harold Griffin, four brothers, Rufus Edward Cox, Elly Ernest Cox, Roosevelt Cox, and J.C. Cox; one sister, Lennett Cox. Survivors include three daughters, Janie Elaine Carter (Dennis) of Blackshear, Susan Howard of Waycross, Marie Morgan of Waycross; six grandchildren, April Michelle Roberson (Derek) of Waycross, Elena Smith Dorns (James) of Waycross, William Day, Jr. of Waycross, George Winton Morgan, Waycross, Sarah Mae Taylor (Colon) of Waycross, Melody Phillips (Tony) of Waycross; 13 great-grandchildren, Sophie, Cameron Ross, Jessie, Callie, Teagan, A.J., Devin, Landon, Griffin, Kylie, Dallas, Waylon, and Everleigh; two sisters, Faye Groover (Carnell), of Waynesville, and Elizabeth Ann Rhodes of Waycross; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A graveside service was held t 11 a.m. Monday, February 1, Piney Grove Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com. Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.