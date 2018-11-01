WAYCROSS — Eddie Lamar Carter, 51, passed away suddenly Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross. Carter was born in Waycross to the late Eddie Lee Carter and Mary White Carter. He was formerly employed with Varn Wood Products in Hoboken. In addition to his parents, he also was preceded in death by two uncles, Bennie White and Jimmie White. He is survived by his wife, Vanessa O’Hara Carter of Waycross; five children, Cletecia Jene’ Sturdivent (Moses) of Waycross, Danielle Monique Carter of Waycross, Sherelle Sade Rawls of Jacksonville, Fla., Carlos West of Waycross, and Lamaria Elaine Carter of Nahunta; 11 grandchildren; two sisters, Karen Carter Shider (Ronnie) and Timeka Knight both of Atlanta; a brother, Derrick Carter (Zeneth) of Atlanta; eight aunts, Betty White, Katie Davis, Joann Denson, Alma White, Christine White, Lorine Cobb, Charlie Lewis (David), and Corine Washington; four uncles, Calvin White, Donnie White, Charles White and Randolph White; three sisters-in-law, Barbara Benson (Cornell), Sheryl Price and Patricia Taylor (Richard); and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at Hazzard Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday night at Music Funeral Home from 5 until 7 o’clock. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.