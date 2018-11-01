WAYCROSS — Eben Wade Spooner, Jr., 87, died Thursday morning, November 5, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health. Spooner was a native of Tifton, but he has lived most of his life in Waycross. He retired from Lucent Technology (formerly Western Electric) as a technician. Spooner was a member and deacon of Calvary Baptist Church, Adult Men’s Sunday School Class, and the Cushman’s Clubs of America. He enjoyed blacksmithing, gunsmithing, woodworking, and working with antique cars and scooters. Spooner was preceded in death by his parents, Eben Wade Spooner Sr. and Myra Venters Spooner; and a brother, Bill Spooner of Lilburn, Georgia. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Eva Bennett Spooner of Waycross; two children, Steven Eben Spooner of Waycross, and Mary Janis Spano (Mike) of Perry, Georgia; two grandsons, Matt Brooker of Atlanta and Josh Thrift of Perry; three step-grandchildren, Tripp, Sophie and Scarlett Spano of Virginia; one brother, Joe Spooner of Auburn, Alabama; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will have a memorial service tonight (Wednesday, November 11, 2020) at 6 p.m, at Calvary Baptist Church. Memorialization is by cremation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s’ Hospital, www.stjude.org/donate or Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarriorproject. org/donate. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.