ALMA – Earnie Mae Joyner Gilliard, 81, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Twin Oaks Convalescent Center in Alma following an extended illness.

She was a native of Bacon County and spent most of her life in Ware County. She was a homemaker and was a member of Mt. Green Church of God of Prophecy.

The daughter of the late Chester Joyner and Barbara Taylor Joyner, she was also preceded in death by her husband, James Robert “J.R.” Gilliard.

She is survived by two daughters, Linda Pennington, of Alma, and Jan Gilliard, of Savannah; three grandchildren, Gina Lee, Courtney Holmes, and Maci Allen; seven great-grandchildren, Brycen Lee, Kevin Ramage, Peyton Holmes, Mark Fetterolf, Preslie Holmes, Kimberlynn Fetterolf, and Roselynn Fetterolf; two sisters, Delores O’Berry and Gerrell Davis, both of Waycross; a brother, Avie Joyner, of Millwood; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral was held Monday, March 16, at 11 a.m. in the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial followed in Mt. Green Cemetery.

Visitation was held Sunday evening from 5 until 7 o’clock at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.