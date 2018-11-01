Early runoff voting could rival Nov. 3

By RICK NOLTE

Staff Writer

If the first week of early voting for the January 5 runoff election is any indication, the turnout in Ware County could rival that which took place for last month’s General Election.

A total of 2,255 people had cast ballots in person through the close of voting Friday, December 18, at the Ware County Board of Elections Office. The voting for November 3 drew 8,049 early ballots in person.

Supervisor of Elections Carlos Nelson said another 1,713 ballots had been received in the mail or in one of the county’s drop boxes. A total of 3,117 voters submitted a ballot by mail or in the drop boxes for the General Election. The county had 21,944 registered voters for the General Election. Of that figure, 14,357 (65.28 percent) cast ballots.

Voting at the election office, 408 Tebeau Street, continues weekdays except for Christmas through Thursday, December 31. Hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., except Christmas Eve, which is 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Absentee ballots may be dropped off inside the election office or at the 24-hour boxes located outside the election office or the Ware County Administration Building, 305 Oak Street.

Ballots will be accepted until the close of the polls at 7 p.m., on the day of the runoff.

A few people outside the election office Tuesday, December 15, representing the group Black Lives Matter, had some voters questioning their presence at the polling place. Members of the group were offering bottled water, non-partisan voting literature, and “Black Votes Matter” face masks to those in line, according to voters who contacted the Journal-Herald.