Dyke departs WWDA post

By MYRA THRIFT

Staff Writer

After nearly four years as head of the Waycross-Ware County Development Authority, Jana Dyke has turned in her resignation and will be going back home to Albany to work as the Executive Director of Albany Development Authority.

Board members said they were sad to see her go, but say they’re thankful that Waycross and Ware County were blessed with her talents for a short time.

Waycross Mayor Michael-Angelo James, who met Dyke during his year with the Leadership Waycross Class, said he is at a loss for words.

“She has been a tremendous asset to the community,” said James. “I met her in leadership class. She jumped right in, both feet first, and was diligent to make something happen. She was a go-getter from day one. We are really going to miss her.”

James said he created a good friendship with Dyke and worked together with her on many projects